Llanberis: 'Lagoons' parking to be expanded and resurfaced
Plans have been submitted to resurface and rearrange car parks at one of the most popular visitor areas at a Snowdonia beauty spot.
In holiday periods, many people go to Y Glyn, an area known as "the lagoons" on the western side of Llanberis, Gwynedd.
But car parking facilities at the site have been criticised for a lack of spaces and a poor road surface.
Now Gwynedd council has proposed expanding the car park with three areas for additional parking.
The area is close to the shores of Llyn Padarn.
There will also be bike storage, charging points, a washdown station, an area for trailers and a concession area for a mobile food vendor.
A small area of vegetation will need to be cleared as part of the work.
A report commissioned by the council concluded that it was unlikely the area's sensitive environment would be harmed, so long as measures were put in place to protect it during the work.
The study, by the council's consulting arm YGC, concluded: "It is considered unlikely that the proposed scheme would result in significant residual effects on important ecological features in the long-term if all the mitigation and compensation measures proposed in this report are undertaken."