Bangladesh: 'No concrete evidence' dad and son poisoned
There is no concrete evidence a father and son were poisoned in Bangladesh, a doctor has said.
Rafiqul Islam, who was 51, and Mahiqul, 16, from Cardiff, died after being found unconscious in the north-eastern region of Sylhet on 26 July.
Police believed they had been poisoned - but initial autopsies have not confirmed this.
Dr Shamsul Islam, who conducted post-mortem examinations, said they provided no indication of cause of death.
Test results have been sent for further analysis and Dr Islam said his investigation will not be concluded until the results returned.
The family, from the Riverside area of the city, were on a two-month visit to the country and were all found unconscious in the flat.
Mr Islam's daughter, Samira, 20, is still understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.
His wife, Husnara, 45, and their eldest son, 24-year-old Sadiqul, are believed to be recovering.
"During the initial autopsy nothing was found," Dr Islam said.
He also said there had been no signs of injury on either Mr Islam or his son, adding there was "no concrete evidence" at this stage to suggest poisoning may have been the cause.
'Sweet and friendly'
It is understood that findings from the toxicology report may not be published for another two weeks.
Mr Islam, a taxi driver from the Riverside area of Cardiff, had been a member of his local badminton and cricket teams.
His son, Mahiqul, had previously been a pupil at Fitzalan High School, and had been described by relatives as "very sweet and friendly".
It is thought the family had travelled to Sylhet for earlier in July, for Mahiqul to receive medical treatment.
Hundreds of people lined the streets for their funeral, which took place in Osmaninagar in Sylhet last Thursday.
Police are continuing to investigate, having previously said they suspected the family may have been poisoned.
No arrests have been made.