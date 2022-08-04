Barmouth: Man charged with murder of Margaret Barnes
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a seaside town.
Margaret Barnes, 71, from Birmingham, died on Marine Parade in Barmouth, Gwynedd, in the early hours of 11 July.
Paramedics were sent to the scene after a phone call from a "distressed woman" was made at 23:00 BST on 10 July.
A 45-year-old man from Barmouth remains in custody and is due to appear before magistrates on Friday, North Wales Police said.
