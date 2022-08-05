Newport bridge closure causes shopping headache for locals
- Published
Angry residents say they feel "forgotten" after the bridge to their road was closed for urgent repairs a year ago.
Old Bassaleg Bridge has been shut since 6 August 2021 due to safety concerns.
It forced people living on Forge Mews to park the other side of the River Ebbw where some cars have been vandalised.
Newport City Council said it was working on a plan to fix the bridge but added it has been "complex".
Resident Tony Brooks said they had been promised fortnightly updates from the local authority but had heard nothing since March - with the rainbow trout spawning season given by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) as a reason for the delayed.
"We have to carry back shopping from the supermarket (over the bridge)," he told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.
"They've given us all a trolley to wheel across the bridge, something we are grateful for, but there are a myriad of problems."
He pointed to issues for people in wheelchairs and those with children, adding: "They can't leave them in the car and bring the trolley, or can't bring them home and go get the trolley."
Mr Brooks described shopping as "a major issue", saying: "We can't have deliveries of anything whatsoever, from any source, Amazon, Prime Video, Iceland, Tesco, as it takes more than three minutes a delivery and three minutes is all they're allowed."
Neighbour Alison Williams described the lack of correspondence from the council as "frustrating, stressful and upsetting".
"We've requested a meeting but no-one has got back to us, we're fed up with the council," she said.
"We bought our houses with drives so that we can park our vehicles on them. We want to know what the plans for the bridge are."
NRW told BBC Radio Wales Good Morning Wales that work was down to the local authority.
Newport City Council said it had carried out investigations, with a spokesman adding: "We are currently working with specialists on putting together options for repairing the bridge.
"This is a complex process that has been further affected by the presence of numerous utility services apparatus within and below the bridge structure."
The authority said it was expecting to begin repairs soon and that once a date had been finalised it would update residents of Forge Mews.