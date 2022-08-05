Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard.
Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl.
At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
Crib y Ddysgl is 0.6 miles (1km) from Snowdon and is the second highest mountain in Wales.
An investigation into the fall will continue and the inquest was adjourned.