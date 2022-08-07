Denbigh locals fight to save fields from quarrying
- Published
About 70 people gathered in Denbigh to protest against plans to extend a limestone quarry on "much loved" fields and woodland.
Presenter and naturalist Iolo Williams also backed the campaign and called for new laws in Wales to punish anyone who cuts ancient trees.
Breedon Ltd is seeking permission to expand Denbigh Quarry to improve its mining yield.
Denbighshire council is due to make a decision later this month.
Mr Williams said: "I'm standing with the locals and objecting against this development, because these trees, this woodland it's very important.
"Native trees, broadleaved trees that are over 100 years old some of them, and they are home to pretty scarce wildlife creatures like pipefly catcher's redstarts, several species of bats.
"And it's not as if they can be replaced overnight. It's taken them over 100 years to grow, they are now mature, they now are at their best for wildlife so that's why I look at this woodland as being a valuable habitat for wildlife and for local people."
The quarry produces crushed rock and agricultural lime, and to improve its mining yield, the plans show that developers want to extend the boundary over two nearby fields and re-route a public footpath which at present runs through woodland.
A public consultation has taken place and initial plans were exhibited at the town hall last year.
Campaigners against the development say that access to a popular walking spot enjoyed by generations of families will be restricted.
Concerns have also been voiced about the potential increase in noise from the quarry blasts, reduction in air quality and proximity of the quarry to residential areas.
"I have walked these fields for as long as I can remember, the wildlife that is protected such as Red Kites, bats, tawny owls to name but a few. It is illegal to cause these birds any kind of disturbance," said resident Yvonne Lloyd.
"During the pandemic, so many people walked these fields which were so important for the health and wellbeing, and now with the cost-of-living crisis these green spaces are now more than ever so important."
A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: "This is an active planning application currently going through the formal process.
"Any final decisions will be made by the council's planning committee having regard to any relevant material planning considerations raised."
Breedon Ltd has been asked to comment.