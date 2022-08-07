Swansea: Half Ironman welcome but 'at wrong time' for businesses
By David Grundy
BBC Wales news
- Published
Crowds filled Swansea as over 2,000 people took part in a half Ironman, swimming, running and cycling in the sweltering heat.
While there was joy at the finish line, some businesses said the timing of the event, with road closures in peak summer season, had cost them money.
Brian Davies, of Gowerton Country Stores, said: "We all love it, it's just the wrong time of year".
Swansea council said the race had boosted the city's economy by £2.5m.
Mr Davies, whose store sells fishing gear, said trade was down 50% on Sunday, adding road closures had put visitors off.
He said a lot of people had not been able to get out of the area because of the road closures for Ironman 70.3 and Saturday's World Triathlon Para Series.
"There was a minibus full of people from Stuttgart in Germany, who are staying in Tenby and wanted to go to Three Cliffs Bay," he said.
"But when they saw the road was closed, they turned around and went back."
Mr Davies added: "We all love it (Ironman), it's just the wrong time of year for it.
"March to June would work or from September on. Just not July or August which are our busiest times."
Rob Morgan, who grows sunflowers, Christmas trees and pumpkins, said the short notice of the date for the event meant businesses had suffered.
"The ironman event is great for Swansea and Gower and it's been great seeing kids seeing athletes like Jonny Brownlee," he said.
He added: "After two years of Covid businesses here really needed a boost and to make some money at the peak of the season.
"Campsites have had cancellations, care homes have struggled with rotas, and some pubs haven't opened at all because the event was at such short notice. And all the road closures have been a nightmare," he said.
He said that if the event was held again businesses would need more notice to be able to plan ahead and to "make sure everyone benefits from Ironman".
'Road closures important'
Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said the council appreciated road closures caused disruption, but they were important to make events as safe as possible.
"Bringing top class sport and other events to any location has its challenges but we're determined to give the people of this area their biggest ever programme of major events," he added.
"We'll continue to do all we can to attract top-class sporting events to Swansea on a regular basis to boost tourism and the visitor economy."
'Swansea's a brilliant place for an event like this'
Athletes taking part in Swansea's Ironman 70.3 took on a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycle and a 13.1-mile run.
Carys Bill, from Cardiff, said the course was "stunning".
The 21-year-old said: "It was great seeing so many people coming out of their homes to cheers us on.
"Swansea's a brilliant place for an event like this."
Harri Ravenscroft, from Oxford, finished in about five-and-a-half hours.
The 25-year-old said: "I'm pleased with that. The course is incredible, it's just stunning."