Abersoch: Two injured after vehicle falls off cliff face
- Published
Two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in fell off a cliff, rescuers have said.
They were thrown from the vehicle which had fallen a "considerable distance" down the cliff face in Abersoch, Gwynedd, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said.
Police, a drone unit, and fire services were also involved in the rescue in the early hours of Saturday.
Both casualties were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.
In a statement Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said it was called by North Wales Police for help with the incident at around 02:00 BST.
When they arrived both people had been taken to a nearby field, and one casualty was taken by stretcher to the road, while the second was able to walk to the ambulance.