Caerphilly crash: Mountain Ash teen Chloe Hayman 'caring'
A 17-year-old who died in a car crash "brought happiness and love wherever she went", her family have said.
Chloe Hayman, from Mountain Ash, was a passenger in a Skoda Octavio which crashed in Fochriw, Caerphilly county, last month. She died at the scene.
A man has been released on conditional bail and a police probe is under way.
"We can't believe our beautiful loving daughter, kind caring sister to three little brothers has been taken so young," said her family.
They described her as a "determined and fiercely strong little girl who was beautiful inside and out".
"Chloe brought happiness and love wherever she went and was loved by everyone who met her," they said in a statement.
"She will be missed so much by everyone who knew her and had the chance to meet her. Our lives will never be the same again without her."
A 21-year-old man from Rhymney who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink remains on bail.