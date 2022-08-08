Powys crash: Man arrested after motorcyclist, 46, dies
- Published
A 46-year-old motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle crash.
It happened on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam in Powys at about 11:25 BST on Sunday.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.
A grey Volvo XC90 and a white BMW 330i were involved in the collision, along with a red and white Yamaha FZ1 motorbike.
The 30-year-old has been released by Dyfed-Powys Police on bail, pending further inquiries.
