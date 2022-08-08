Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
- Published
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard.
Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July.
The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem examination was held in France.
Mr Gittins added it was unnecessary to have one in this country.
He said he had received few details from the French authorities via the undertakers when Mr Dyer's body was repatriated.
Adjourning the inquest to a date to be fixed, Mr Gittings said he needed further information about the circumstances from the French authorities.
'Absolute legend'
The father of four, a carpenter of Rhewl, near Ruthin, Denbighshire, was a well-known local figure, having worked as a doorman and managing local football teams.
In his youth, Mr Dyer was on Ipswich Town's books.
In a tribute after his death, his family said: "He was full of life and laughter, and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him."
Former kickboxing champion Russ Williams, who runs gyms in Caerwys and Mold, and used to employ Mr Dyer described him as "an absolute legend in Ruthin, and will be greatly missed".
"He was one of the best lads in Ruthin, a great guy and everyone he knew had so much respect for him."