Cardiff man found dead four days after charity boxing match
- Published
The brother of a Cardiff man who died days after taking part in a charity boxing match said his family are devastated.
Morhib Mohamed Miah's body was found in his flat on 3 August.
He took part in a charity boxing match on the previous Saturday, arranged by the boxing club he trained with, held at the Jury's Inn hotel in Milton Keynes.
The club, Banks' Martial Arts Academy have been asked to comment.
Thirty-two-year old Mohib had lived and worked in Milton Keynes for the past four years.
His older brother, Mobasir Miah said nobody had heard from his brother since Sunday, the day after his boxing match.
'Never stop searching'
His family were alerted after his manager at work told them he had not been seen all week.
"His manager phoned my sister and then we started to try and contact Morhib.
"My other brother who lives in London travelled up to Milton Keynes, and Morhib was found in his flat. He was dead."
Family members are trying to find out what happened during his boxing match, and are asking whether the bout should have been stopped sooner.
They said they will never stop searching for answers.
"All our concerns were that something has happened on that Saturday night.
"He [Morhib] spoke with my brother and sister on the Sunday and said he had a black eye, but didn't complain of any headaches.
"Now I can't believe he isn't here, he's just 32, he was as fit as a fiddle."
'Shocked'
Mobasir Miah was allowed to see his brother's body on 5 August.
He said he was shocked by the extent of the injuries.
"When I saw his body there were bruises, substantial bruises to his forehead, eyes and nose.
"The sides to both his eyes were inflamed, you could see there was a cut to his tooth, there was blood on the inside of his lips, and he had injuries to his neck area and torso - whatever happened it was full on," he said.
The family suspect Morhib might have played down the severity of his injuries to stop them worrying.
"Why didn't they stop it?," said Mobasir about the boxing fight.
"There was a doctor at the boxing, and they checked him, and we were told by his gym that the doctor was happy for Morhib to go home, and there were two phone calls to chase up on him on the Sunday.
"I hope to have answers to our questions, and that we have a result, even if it takes a month, but I want answers to what happened."
'Intelligent, quiet man'
Mobasir said the family have taken some comfort from messages of condolences from family and friends, including a creative writing group in Milton Keynes.
"Morhib lived to write, we didn't know what he was doing on his laptop, but we found out this week that he had published two books.
"He loved all types of sport and he was also very intelligent, a quiet man, but when you got to know him, he was warm and a great laugh."
Mobasir said the initial findings of the autopsy are inconclusive, but the body has been released, and they hope to be able to bury Morhib on Wednesday.
He said their mother is devastated at losing her youngest child.
"She's lost two siblings, my sister passed 20 years ago, and now my youngest brother. The eldest should pass before the children - we can't believe it."