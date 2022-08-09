Ryan Giggs: Ex-Manchester Utd star was almost two people - court
- Published
Former Manchester United and Wales star Ryan Giggs was "almost like two people", his ex-girlfriend has told a court.
Mr Giggs, 48, is on trial accused of coercive behaviour and assaulting Kate Greville and her sister Emma.
In an interview heard by the jury, Ms Greville, 36, told detectives Mr Giggs was her "soulmate" but saw early "red flags" in their relationship.
Mr Giggs has denied all the charges against him.
He is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister Emma Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.
Ms Greville was interviewed by police weeks after she alleged the former Wales manager headbutted her in November 2020.
She told detectives both she and Mr Giggs were married when their affair started and she was unhappy in a controlling relationship with her husband.
"He would tell me about his marriage and he was not happy, I would talk about mine," she said.
She said things "developed" from that point on and she left her husband two months later.
"He was like a best friend, a soulmate, he was the one to save me from that marriage," she added.
"It was like he was my best friend but there were definite red flags."
She said Mr Giggs told her he needed more time to end his marriage with his then-wife.
Eventually, Ms Greville said she gave him an ultimatum but nothing changed and she decided to move to Abu Dhabi to "get away from him".
The trial continues.