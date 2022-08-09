Extreme heat warning for parts of Wales to last four days

Warning mapMet Office
The warning covers much of eastern Wales and will last from Thursday to Sunday

An extreme heat warning issued by weather forecasters will last four days and cover a large part of Wales.

The Met Office has warned travel delays are possible and adverse health effects are likely for those vulnerable to extreme heat.

The amber warning begins at 00:00 BST on Thursday and ends at 23:59 Sunday.

It covers Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, Blaenau Gwent and Wrexham.

