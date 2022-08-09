Commonwealth Games: Welsh squad celebrated at Senedd

Team Wales at the Commonwealth closing ceremonyPA Media
The Wales team at the closing ceremony on Monday

Wales's Commonwealth squad will be given a heroes' welcome home at the Senedd on 12 August.

Team Wales secured 28 medals during the 12 days of competition in Birmingham.

They got eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze medals overall, eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games.

Medal-winning athletes and coaches will be welcomed to the Senedd by the First Minister Mark Drakeford, and the Deputy Llwydd, David Rees.

The team will be presented with medals commemorating their performances during the event outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, with the public invited to join the celebrations and celebrate the athletes' success at the Games from 17:30 BST.

Reuters
Ioan Croft and his identical twin Garan both secured boxing medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
PA Media
Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey won bronze in the table tennis doubles

David Rees MS said: "Team Wales have once again made our nation proud, it will be a great privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches to the Senedd, for a public celebration of their amazing achievements.

"There is no doubt that the dedication, sportsmanship and hard work showcased by Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a true inspiration to us all.

"Once again, they have proved that Wales is a nation of heroes - so let's give them a hero's welcome home."

PA Media
Aidan Heslop and Ruby Thorne competed in the mixed synchronised platform final
PA Media
Olivia Breen won gold in the 100m T37/38 final

There will be entertainment from the musical theatre supergroup "Welsh at the West End", and a four-piece jazz band from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will provide a rendition of the national anthem to end the proceedings.

