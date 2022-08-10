Llandudno campsite's Hollywood style-sign to be taken down
- Published
A Hollywood-inspired sign welcoming visitors to a campsite will be taken down after a row over planning permission.
Farmer Mark Rutherford said the "Camp Llandudno" display had brought a smile to the faces of everyone passing.
However, he did not gain permission to advertise his pop-up campsite in such a way and would reluctantly remove it.
Conwy council said it was "disappointed" permission was not sought.
Farm owner Mr Rutherford explained he gained the required permission under the 28-day rule - which allowed him to temporarily change the use of the land - to create a pop-up campsite.
However, he did not realise he would need to gain a different form of permission to promote it.
"The problem is that the sign has been put up without a planning application to the local authority," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"They deem it visual clutter and even though it's only there to promote the pop-up campsite that will go at the end of the month, they're not happy."
He said after requests from council officials, he will take it down on Wednesday.
Mr Rutherford added: "I'm not a rule breaker, I have enough on my plate ensuring the success of the pop-up campsite. I will remove it today, I don't want to aggravate the situation.
"The public have been unanimously supportive, it just puts a smile on people's faces when they drive past.
"Maybe I'll have it next year, but with the correct agreement."
'Unauthorised advertising'
Conwy council said it received a complaint about the "unauthorised advertising".
"We're disappointed that the owner hadn't sought advice from us and instead proceeded to display an advertisement without consent," a spokesman added.
"As the advertisement doesn't have consent, we informed the owner that he should remove the advertisement and he agreed to remove the advertisement on 9 August."