Llanbradach bluebells: Council probe after wood torn up
- Published
An investigation is under way after part of a popular bluebell wood was destroyed without planning permission.
More than 100 people attended a meeting with many angry about the work at the site in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county.
Caerphilly council said it was investigating but work had been stopped after discussions with an on-site contractor.
One resident described it as "heart-breaking" and called for protection of the rest of the site.
"Five generations of our family have enjoyed the annual bloom of the bluebells that reach down from the ancient woodland to the bottom of the field," said Llanbradach community councillor Beci Newton.
"Families come here to picnic, walk dogs, take photos and remember times gone by.
"Many have scattered the ashes of family here because it's a place that hold so many memories."
Ms Newton said residents hoped to save what was left of the site.
"I hope now that CCBC [Caerphilly County Borough Council] will do more from a planning perspective and acknowledge that this is an area worth protecting from a moral and environmental standpoint," she said.
"If nothing else we would like our public right of way granted as this is somewhere we've walked for longer than memory spread."
A Caerphilly council spokesman said: "Once we were alerted to the works, council officers visited the site to assess the works and discussed the matter with the contractor.
"Works have ceased on site and the matter is now subject to a formal planning enforcement investigation."