Heatwave: Low reservoir level worry over tackling fires
- Published
Homeowners have been warned that now is "not the right time" to burn garden waste, with firefighters facing up to tackling blazes with fewer resources.
With reservoirs low because of the hot weather, South Wales Fire and Rescue said there could "potentially be an issue" with using their helicopter.
Accidental fires can also start from discarded cigarettes and campfires.
A Met Office amber alert for extreme heat covers parts of Wales until Sunday.
"We're coping," said Huw Morse, group manager at the fire service. "We are expecting an increase [in fires] as we do with the weather conditions as they are being so dry."
"But this is unusual because it's been so dry for so long and everything is getting very what we call tinder dry and it's just much easier to ignite then with a naked flame".
While there is no issue with supplies of water for fire engines, he added: "Where we potentially have a risk is the reservoirs, rivers and ponds being so dry, if we need to call the helicopter in, then filling the bucket for that could potentially be an issue.
"Unfortunately we're still in that era where the majority [of grassfires] are deliberate.
"But at this time of year there are several accidental fires that can be caused by discarded cigarettes and campfires".
Meanwhile, Wales' three national parks - Brecon Beacons, Pembrokeshire Coast and Snowdonia - have urged visitors to avoid disposable barbecues.
'Disastrous'
Warden manager at Brecon Beacons National Park Authority Judith Harvey asked people to bring a picnic instead.
"Disposable barbecues pose an everyday risk to the natural landscapes and wildlife in Wales' national parks, but the current tinder-dry conditions of our mountain ranges and woodlands make outdoor cooking apparatus even more dangerous," she added.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park ranger Richard Vaughan described the "driest year since 1976" as leaving west Wales facing "near-drought conditions".
"Paired with an improperly disposed throwaway barbecue, could prove disastrous in rural areas," he added.
A hosepipe ban, covering Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, starts on 19 August as Welsh Water is under pressure to maintain supplies after low rainfall.