Ryan Giggs' ex 'screamed in pain' during 999 call, trial hears
- Published
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.
The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020.
He is also said to have assaulted his ex's younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident.
Mr Giggs denies all charges.
The trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that Kate Greville, 38, had returned to Mr Giggs' home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, in a taxi following a row after dinner with the former Wales football manager at his Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester city centre.
During the row, she accused him of messaging a string of women in recent months.
Mr Giggs, 48, arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones, the jury heard.
Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple's dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said: "Assault. Headbutted her."
In the recording of the call, played to the jury, she urges the police to "come quickly" as a female - Kate Greville - can be heard crying.
The operator asks: "Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?"
Emma Greville replies: "I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face."
Mr Giggs denies the allegations and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
The trial has ended for the day and will resume on Monday