Bargoed: Children's rugby coach Matthew Davies had abuse images
- Published
A rugby coach has been banned from the sport for life after being caught with child abuse films on his phone.
Matthew Davies had 61 indecent images, including 23 category A ones, the most serious kind.
Davies, 43, of Gilfach, Caerphilly county, was the coach of children's sides at Bargoed RFC.
He was given a three-year community order at Cardiff Crown Court, must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and do a 40-day rehabilitation programme.
He must also register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.
The Welsh Rugby Union said: "On the day of the arrest by the police, the individual was immediately suspended from all rugby activity pending the outcome of the investigation.
"This suspension has now been made permanent."