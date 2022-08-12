Bargoed: Children's rugby coach Matthew Davies had abuse images

Home ground of Bargoed RFCGeograph
Matthew Davies was the coach of children's sides at Bargoed RFC

A rugby coach has been banned from the sport for life after being caught with child abuse films on his phone.

Matthew Davies had 61 indecent images, including 23 category A ones, the most serious kind.

Davies, 43, of Gilfach, Caerphilly county, was the coach of children's sides at Bargoed RFC.

He was given a three-year community order at Cardiff Crown Court, must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and do a 40-day rehabilitation programme.

He must also register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: "On the day of the arrest by the police, the individual was immediately suspended from all rugby activity pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This suspension has now been made permanent."

