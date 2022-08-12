River Ogmore: Over 100 rescued after getting trapped by tide
More than 100 people were rescued after getting trapped by the tide at Porthcawl.
The RNLI said 70 of those were on Thursday while 30 were on Wednesday.
They became stuck on Merthyr Mawr beach, at the River Ogmore's mouth, having not realised the tide would trap them when it came in. This meant they could not return to Ogmore-by-Sea, in the Vale of Glamorgan.
It's feared someone might try to cross the river and get washed out to sea.
Porthcawl RNLI volunteer, Simon Emms, said: "It is really important people check the tide times daily to ensure they don't get cut off and trapped."
They also rescued three paddleboarders on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Sunday could break the record for hottest August day.
The mercury is forecast to rise as high as 36C in Monmouth, which would smash the high reached by Hawarden, in Flintshire, when it reached 35.2C on 2 August, 1990.
The hottest recorded day ever was in Hawarden this year when it reached 37.1C on 18 July.
Mountain rescue have warned people venturing out in the heat to take care.
They were called to help a struggling walker on Cader Idris, in Gwynedd, on Thursday.
The man, in his 50s, was descending by Mynydd Moel, when he began feeling nauseous, unstable and exhausted.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue's Graham O'Hanlon said: "Heat related illness poses a significant and serious risk to everyone."