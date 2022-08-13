Green Man: Two ministers won't make decisions after meet-up
Two Welsh government ministers will take no further part in any decisions on a £4.25m farm bought with public funds for the Green Man festival.
Jeremy Miles and Julie James attended a social event at a lobbyist's home where the Green Man boss was also present.
First Minister Mark Drakeford ordered an investigation, but he said there was no breach of the rules.
However, he said because of the "risk of perceived conflict", neither would be involved in any future decisions.
The meeting did not need to be declared by Mr Miles and Ms James - the education minister and climate change minister respectively - because the gathering was deemed informal rather than formal.
But opposition parties said it raised concerns about the judgement of the ministers.
Fresh guidance
In a statement, Mr Drakeford said: "Whilst neither minister is anticipated to be a decision maker in relation to Gilestone Farm, in view of the risk of perceived conflict, both ministers have recused themselves from any future decisions."
Ministers will also be given fresh guidance on contacts with lobbyists, following advice to Mr Drakeford from the Welsh government's director of propriety and ethics.
Green Man is one of the UK's five large outdoor independent festivals.
In May it emerged that the Welsh government had spent £4.25m on buying Gilestone Farm in Powys, which was said to ensure the festival would have a permanent home in Wales.
In an advice note to Mr Drakeford, the Welsh government's director of propriety and ethics said: "I suggest that the first minister should ask his cabinet colleagues to bear in mind that any contact with lobbyists, even outside of their ministerial roles, may on occasion create a perception that they are opening themselves to influence.
"Any significant contacts which might fall into this category should be discussed with officials to consider if they should be drawn to the attention of the first minister and that, where possible, advice should be sought beforehand."
'Rules not fit for purpose'
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, said: "It says a lot that the two ministers who attended this social gathering have now recused themselves from future decision making on Gilestone Farm.
"Those ministers have key decision making powers over areas that could benefit Green Man, and Green Man employs those very lobbyists to gain access to them.
"This outcome will only add to perceptions that rules around lobbying in Wales are not fit for purpose."
Audit Wales has said it is making "further enquiries" with the Welsh government "to understand more fully" the circumstances leading up to the purchase of Gilestone Farm, following a request by a Senedd committee.
The Welsh government confirmed its officials had met auditors.
BBC Wales was told that it did not amount to a full investigation, however.