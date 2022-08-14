Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney: £20k to girl's cancer fund

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyReuters
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham FC in February 2021

The mother of a girl with a teminal brain tumour has praised an "amazing" £20,000 donation by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Melanie Hodgkiss and husband Carl, from Wrexham, pay for alternative treatment for daughter Aria, four.

The contribution from the actors, who bought Wrexham FC in 2021, took the fund more than £3,000 over its £60,000 target.

"This is mind-blowing. I was in tears, happy tears," said Melanie.

She put a photo of Aria on Twitter in her Wrexham shirt and tagged the pair.

"Then I saw a tweet from Rob saying 'Aria you look beautiful!'

"I couldn't believe he had donated - it's amazing," she said.

Family Photo
Aria's mum Melanie cried happy tears when the donations came in

"Then I was sat at the kitchen table and there was another donation of 10k from Ryan.

"I said to Aria - you are famous and she was saying, 'I'm famous!' "I am in total shock."

Aria's medication is called ONC201 and can cost up to £3,000 each month as it has to be flown in from Germany. She has also received radiotherapy.

She has lost her ability to walk and use her left side.

"It's a terrible cancer - nobody knows what tomorrow will bring," said Melanie.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics