Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney: £20k to girl's cancer fund
- Published
The mother of a girl with a teminal brain tumour has praised an "amazing" £20,000 donation by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
Melanie Hodgkiss and husband Carl, from Wrexham, pay for alternative treatment for daughter Aria, four.
The contribution from the actors, who bought Wrexham FC in 2021, took the fund more than £3,000 over its £60,000 target.
"This is mind-blowing. I was in tears, happy tears," said Melanie.
She put a photo of Aria on Twitter in her Wrexham shirt and tagged the pair.
"Then I saw a tweet from Rob saying 'Aria you look beautiful!'
"I couldn't believe he had donated - it's amazing," she said.
"Then I was sat at the kitchen table and there was another donation of 10k from Ryan.
"I said to Aria - you are famous and she was saying, 'I'm famous!' "I am in total shock."
Aria's medication is called ONC201 and can cost up to £3,000 each month as it has to be flown in from Germany. She has also received radiotherapy.
She has lost her ability to walk and use her left side.
"It's a terrible cancer - nobody knows what tomorrow will bring," said Melanie.