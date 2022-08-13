St Davids: Large fire spreads across corn fields, closing road
About 30 firefighters are involved in tackling a fire which has spread across five corn fields.
Emergency services were called just after 13:20 BST to the large blaze near Whitesands, St Davids, Pembrokeshire.
The road between Nun Street (A487) and Hendre Eynon Caravan Site has been closed in both directions while firefighters tackle the fire.
Crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Fishguard and Milford Haven are at the scene, with another crew on its way.
St Davids Cathedral tweeted that the fire had broken out "on the old pilgrim's trail into the valley on the north side".
It added: "A brisk very warm northerly wind isn't helping."
A huge wildfire has started in St David’s.— Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) August 13, 2022
Thousands of pounds of crop being destroyed as I film.
Residents say they’ve never seen anything like it before - a result of our changing climate?
Luckily, Fire Service are dealing with it but it seems to be spreading faster. pic.twitter.com/vDvg1mMNLN