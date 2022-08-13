St Davids: Large fire spreads across corn fields, closing road

Fire in a field
Four crews from across Pembrokeshire are tackling the large blaze which is affecting five corn fields

About 30 firefighters are involved in tackling a fire which has spread across five corn fields.

Emergency services were called just after 13:20 BST to the large blaze near Whitesands, St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

The road between Nun Street (A487) and Hendre Eynon Caravan Site has been closed in both directions while firefighters tackle the fire.

Crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Fishguard and Milford Haven are at the scene, with another crew on its way.

St Davids Cathedral tweeted that the fire had broken out "on the old pilgrim's trail into the valley on the north side".

It added: "A brisk very warm northerly wind isn't helping."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics