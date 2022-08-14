Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
- Published
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers.
The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon.
Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped him to be winched into the Coastguard rescue helicopter.
Others have been hurt in "tombstoning" incidents at the waterfall.
Couldn’t get this to post last night, so for those interested in seeing how last night’s stretcher winch onto the helicopter went, here it is. In particular the precision positioning of the aircraft above, with the control line stabilising the stretcher from the ground. #TeamworkPosted by Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday, August 14, 2022
"We wish the casualty a speedy recovery," said Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.
It was the 100th incident attended by Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team so far this year.
Wales Air Ambulance's Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service was also involved in the callout.