Maesteg crash: Trudy Williams, 28, 'remembered for all the good'
A 28-year-old woman who died in a crash had "touched so many people in so many ways", according to her family.
Trudy Williams, from Nantyffyllon, Bridgend county, died and two others in a second car were hurt in the crash at nearby Maesteg on Wednesday evening.
Ms Williams was a hospital radio station volunteer and a member of a local running club.
"We just want Trudy to be remembered for all the good she has done," her family has said.
"She was successful in almost everything she put her mind to and we know would have gone on to achieve so much more in life," they said.
"She was kind, funny, thoughtful and beautiful inside and out."
Ms Williams was a member of Rookwood Sound Radio and Yr-Hen-Blwyf running club.
The family has paid tribute to the emergency services and other people who helped at the crash scene.
And they said they had been "humbled by the outpouring of kind words and support from the community".
"She has left our hearts forever broken," they said.