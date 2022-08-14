Firefighters tackling grass and recycling fires across Wales

Police are asking people to avoid the area around the recycling plant fire in Milford Haven

Firefighters were dealing with a number of grass fires across mid and south Wales on Sunday.

Crews were also attending a fire at a recycling centre in Waterstone, in Milford Haven.

Firefighters attended a blaze near Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire, when a fire broke out on a hillside.

And a serious fire blocked the Rhigos Mountain Pass, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in both directions.

Firefighters were dealing with fires across south and mid Wales, including this one on a hillside near Newgale beach

Elsewhere in south-east Wales there was a blaze in the open at Duffryn, near Newport, another at Abercarn, in Caerphilly county, another at Devauden, in Monmouthshire and another in Sebastapol, in Torfaen.

In the south west, Dyfed-Powys Police attended the recycling fire in Waterstone and asked motorists to avoid the area as the B4325 was closed.

There was also a grassfire at Maidenhall Point, in Pembrokeshire,

In mid Wales there was a fire near the main road between Welshpool and Montgomery, in Powys.

