Ryan Giggs tells court ex-girlfriend and sister attacked him
- Published
Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend attacked him, resulting in injuries she said she sustained when he headbutted her, a court has heard.
Prepared statements given to police after his arrest were read in court.
Mr Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Kate Greville, 36, and her younger sister Emma, 26, in November 2020.
He denies the charges and the jury heard there was a "tussle" between the three over a mobile phone.
His statement, read at Manchester Crown Court, related to an argument at his home on 1 November 2020 when Mr Giggs said Kate Greville took his phone and refused to return it.
The jury heard he asked both sisters to leave his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, but they refused.
After the argument had gone on for more than an hour, Mr Giggs said he asked his neighbour to phone the police, but she refused.
"I had no option but to demand my phone to ring the police. I went to the utility room to get hers [Kate Greville's].
"At this point she gave me my phone and, rather foolishly, I decided to keep hers... I should not have done this but was emotional, angry and upset."
The ex-Wales and Manchester United star explained he was planning to call the police but then Kate Greville grabbed his hand and a scuffle developed with her sister Emma, who was "standing in close proximity".
He stated: "I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers [Kate]. I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate."
Mr Giggs' statement agreed both sisters were hurt in the scuffle, saying he regretted "that this argument got so out of hand".
Emma Greville previously told the court Mr Giggs grabbed her sister by the shoulders and headbutted her, before turning to her and saying: "I'll headbutt you next."
He is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
He is also charged with assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of Emma Greville on 1 November 2020.
Mr Giggs was again interviewed by police in December 2020 in relation to an allegation of coercive and controlling behaviour.
In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court by prosecutor Peter Wright QC, Mr Giggs said: "I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described."
He told police there were occasions when Ms Greville had tried to "control our relationship," including one incident when she was jealous of his "contact with other females".
Mr Giggs said: "She ordered me to message certain women with whom she incorrectly accused me of having an affair.
"She dictated the content of the messages and watched me while I sent them."
He also said he did not recall threatening to release intimate photos or videos of the couple.
"I would be terrified of the publicity that would be generated," he said.
His statement said even if a threat had been made "in jest or in drink," it would be "preposterous" for Ms Greville to believe it would be carried out.
The court also heard from Louisa Ham, an old university friend of Kate Greville, who recounted meeting up with her and two other friends over lunch in Manchester.
Ms Ham, giving evidence via a video link, said Ms Greville was on the phone a lot with Mr Giggs during the lunch.
She said Ms Greville became "quite upset, quite teary" after she received "rude and disrespectful" text messages from him.
Ms Ham also described another occasion when she met Ms Greville while on holiday in Dubai and she had had a "panic attack" because her phone was not working and Mr Giggs "wouldn't be able to get hold of her".
The trial continues.