Mostyn: Fears for 140 jobs as Warwick Chemicals factory closes
About 140 jobs are at risk with the closure of a chemical factory in Flintshire.
Warwick Chemicals in Mostyn makes cleaning and disinfecting chemicals which are used in washing powders and dishwasher tablets.
But the American company Lubrizol, which owns the business, has announced plans to close the site.
It said it regretted the decision and will now consult with staff before finalising plans.
In a statement it said: "Following a strategic review of its Warwick Chemicals business, Lubrizol has announced to its employees, contractors and customers its proposal to exit the business and with that, the possible closure of Warwick's plant in Mostyn.
"As the proposed closure of the plant would likely result in some redundancies, we will shortly be commencing a process of collective consultation with our employees through WISA, the union which represents them.
Lubrizol took over the Warwick Chemicals site in 2015 and said the exact number of redundancies will not be known until after consulting staff.
The statement continued: "We recognise the impact a potential closure would have on our employees, their families and the community, and regret the need to take these steps.
"As always, we will treat all employees with dignity and respect."