Ryan Giggs told officer he hit ex Kate Greville in lip, court told
- Published
Ryan Giggs told a police officer he hit his ex "in the lip" and also tried to stop her sister calling 999, a court has heard.
The former Manchester United player, who denies all charges, gave evidence on a second day of cross-examination.
The jury heard the football star's statement to police where he said: "I've hit her (Kate) in the lip".
During the call made by her sister Emma he was heard by 999 staff berating his ex for "causing all of this".
The former Wales international and manager, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour and assaulting Kate Greville.
He also denies causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of Emma Greville.
'Seeking to create a narrative'
On Thursday at Manchester Crown Court, he was taken through the prepared statement he gave to the police the morning after the alleged assaults on Kate and Emma Greville.
Mr Wright said: "You were seeking to create a narrative that didn't properly or fairly describe what had gone on?". Mr Giggs said: "No".
Mr Wright said he wanted to create a story in which he was the one who had been attacked and not them. Mr Giggs denied that.
Mr Wright also pointed to part of the statement where Mr Giggs said he accepted "my head clashed with hers".
"You headbutted her, didn't you?" said Mr Wright. "No," said Mr Giggs.
"You had completely lost your self control?"
"No," said Mr Giggs, who also denied headbutting Emma Greville.
'Screaming and shouting'
Mr Wright also asked if Mr Giggs "berated" and "chastised" Emma Greville for calling the police, which he admitted.
Mr Wright referred Mr Giggs to his screaming and shouting in the background of the 999 call Emma Greville made. The call operator heard Giggs telling his ex "you... caused this".
"Until the police arrived, you were going to be angry and aggressive?" He was asked. "No," he said.
But he agreed his demeanour changed by the time the police arrived and were were speaking to him.
He was then referred to how, later, when telling the officer what had happened, he said: "I've hit her in the lip".
"Why not say it was an accident?" asked Mr Wright. "I don't know," he replied.
Mr Wright said it was because he was saying what had happened.
"You had assaulted her, hadn't you?" Mr Giggs said: "No".
The trial continues.