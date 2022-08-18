Wales Air Ambulance: Welshpool base could close
Wales Air Ambulance has announced plans to leave its mid Wales base in Welshpool and move crews north.
The charity claimed doing this would allow it to attend more than 500 extra emergencies each year.
But concerns have been expressed by politicians who said the base must be kept in Powys "at all costs".
Wales Air Ambulance also has bases in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Llanelli, but it is not clear where in north Wales the Welshpool crews would move.
The service said moving north could see daily hours extended from 12 to 18 and two crews and two helicopters able to fly from the new base.
It said medical shift patterns and base locations could be changed so it could go to 538 more call outs every year.
The charity's chief executive, Dr Sue Barnes, said: "For people in Powys, it may seem counterintuitive that us moving away from their county would bring any benefits.
"But that is what our analysis is strongly conveying, and it's important to remember that we go to the patient, the patient doesn't come to us."
She said evidence showed the region, and other areas of Wales, would benefit.
Craig Williams, the Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, said he was disappointed by the plans.
He said: "With poor response times for road ambulances in Montgomeryshire, Russell George MS and I are very concerned at the potential impact on people who are involved in severe accidents locally could be."
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds, mid and west Wales Senedd member, called the Welshpool service "vital".
Powys council's Plaid Cymru members have requested the local authority meet air ambulance bosses.
They said the service was "essential" for communities and other emergency services.