Pembrokeshire boy's death: Ifan, 4, found in pond, inquest told
- Published
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after playing outside at the family home.
Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones had been playing in a sandpit at the property in Blaenffos, in Pembrokeshire, when concern was raised about his whereabouts, an inquest was told.
Emergency services were called at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, 7 August, and the grounds were searched.
His body was discovered and he was declared dead shortly after.
At the opening of the inquest at Haverfordwest, coroner's officer Hayley Rogers said police were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"It was established that Ifan had been heard playing in a sandpit close to the family home," she told the hearing.
"When Ifan could not be seen, a search of the grounds ensued and he was found unresponsive in a natural pond.
"Despite best efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared deceased at 8:40pm."
Police have launched a full investigation.
'Beautiful, happy, healthy'
The inquest has now been adjourned to a later date.
In a statement his family said: "Ifan was a beautiful, happy, healthy little boy. He had his struggles with some things due to being autistic but he was amazing at other things.
"He loved the alphabet, counting and colours. He would watch Fireman Sam over and over. He loved climbing on anything he could find.
"His iPad (diamond) was his safety blanket, it went everywhere with him.
"Everyone who met Ifan fell in love with him, everyone adored him.
"He was and always will be our special little boy. We are so lost without him, Ifan was our world. We are all truly broken.
"We as a family are truly overwhelmed with the support, kindness and generosity we have received from our family, friends, local community and even people we don't even know.
"We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts."