Newport: Man sought after body found at former Sainsbury's
- Published
Police are searching for a man wearing an 'NY' baseball cap after a 46-year-old was found dead at a former Sainsbury's supermarket.
The man's body was discovered at the site in Shaftesbury, Newport, at about 02:00 BST on Thursday, 18 August.
His next of kin have been told and they are being supported by specialist officers.
Gwent Police said the death is being treated as unexplained, and a report has been given to the coroner.
Police believe the man they are looking for may be able to help with their inquiries.
The man sought is white, 25-35, is also believed to have been wearing a navy tracksuit jacket with stripes down the sleeve, a white top and black tracksuit trousers.