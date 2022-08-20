Newport: Murder arrest after man, 51, dies in street
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 51-year-old.
Emergency services were called to Heron Way in the Duffryn area of Newport at about 16:40 BST on Friday.
The man was treated by paramedics outside a property but died at the scene, Gwent Police said.
A 39-year-old from Newport has been arrested and remains in custody while police continue their investigation.
Gwent Police said the victim's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Supt Nicholas Wilkie added: "Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.