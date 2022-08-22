Ryan Giggs sent ex-girlfriend 19,671 messages, court hears
Former Manchester United and Wales star Ryan Giggs sent his ex-girlfriend 19,671 phone messages, a court has heard.
The jury was told that the amount of messages between Mr Giggs and Kate Greville, would amount to 56 binder folders of 350 pages if printed out.
Mr Giggs, 48, denies controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Kate Greville, 38, in November 2020.
The judge is now summing up at Manchester Crown Court.
As the trial entered its third week on Monday, the defence case came to a conclusion and Judge Hilary Manley began her summing up by giving the jury directions.
She told them they had to decide the case on the evidence and that they must decide "whether a witness was a truthful witness". If there were "inaccuracies" they must consider if they matter "in the overall context of the case", she said.
Judge Manley went on to say that both Kate Greville and former Wales manager Mr Giggs became distressed while giving their evidence., but she said they must "..put aside any sympathy".
She reminded them that she told them at the start of the case that they must put aside any emotion, and she said they must "continue that way."
The trial continues.