Call for more help for older male domestic abuse victims
Older men may be unable to escape abusive relationships due to barriers when seeking help, a report has found.
The Older People's Commissioner for Wales warned it could put them at risk of physical and psychological harm.
Heléna Herklots said much more needs to be done to raise awareness about the scale of the issue.
The Welsh government said it would continue to work to "to instil confidence in victims to report incidents of abuse and violence".
Ms Herklots' report also found the stigma of being a male victim of abuse and under-resourced specialist services for men were part of the problem.
Due to the small number of domestic abuse services targeted specifically at men being under-resourced, the support they are able to provide is often very limited, the report found.
It estimated that one in four victims of domestic abuse are male, with older men at greater risk.
Figures from police forces in 2021, published by the Office for National Statistics, found the highest proportion in male domestic abuse victims was in men aged 75 years and over (34%).
John, an older male abuse survivor who took part in the research, walked away from his 26-year marriage in 2016.
"In hindsight, I should have done it a lot earlier but was reluctant to do so as firstly, I feared that I would have not been believed and secondly, I was unaware of any support services for male victims," he said.
"I do not recall ever seeing advertisements directed to male victims of abuse.
"I eventually did get help from an organisation who helped me to come to terms with my specific form of abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour which ultimately culminated in violence.
"It was only at that point that I realised that these circumstances were not unique to me.
"I found that this agency, although really helpful, did not have the resources, financially or personnel wise, to address the male aspect of male domestic abuse."
Much more needs to be done to raise awareness about the scale of this issue and the particular ways that abuse can affect older men
The report has called on the Welsh government and other public bodies to improve services and support through raising awareness and improving understanding of older men's experiences.
Ms Herklots added: "The research findings make clear that men who experience domestic abuse face barriers and challenges every step of the way that can prevent them from getting the support they need, which puts them at significant risk of harm.
"Much more needs to be done to raise awareness about the scale of this issue and the particular ways that abuse can affect older men to ensure that Wales has the right policies and services in place, and that staff working across our public services are equipped to recognise abuse and connect older men with the right support.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "Wales will not be a bystander to abuse.
"We continue to work in partnership with specialist services and organisations across Wales to instil confidence in victims to report incidents of abuse and violence when they occur, and to hold those who abuse to account."