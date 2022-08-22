Pwllheli: Tributes paid to woman, 27, killed in crash
- Published
A 27-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a crash was a special mother, partner, daughter and sister, her family have said.
Anna Llewelyn Roberts died after the crash on the A499 at Y Ffôr, near Pwllheli in Gwynedd, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
In a statement, her family said there were "no words" to describe their loss.
North Wales Police said a black Ford Focus estate was involved and appealed for witnesses.
"Anna was a special partner, mum, daughter, sister, grand-daughter and friend," the family said.
"She was so proud of her young daughter Erin and she was her world. Her loving boyfriend Iwan, her family and her colleagues at Rondo Media were all that mattered to her.
"There are no words, no emotions that convey our loss, our lives will never be the same without Anna."