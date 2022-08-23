Plaid Cymru councillor says sorry over 'anti-English' gun photo
A Plaid Cymru councillor has apologised over a social media post in which he appeared to pose with a gun on a beach to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel".
Jon Scriven, who sits on Caerphilly council, later deleted the photo and caption on Facebook.
Mr Scriven said it was "ill-judged" and his apology had been accepted by Plaid's group leader on the council.
However, political opponents have called for him to be suspended.
His picture caption read: "Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn't (sic) any English people trying to cross the channel."
Speechless.— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) August 22, 2022
This is a @Plaid_Cymru councillor.@Adamprice cannot let another scandal rage on without decisive action.
This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us. pic.twitter.com/WLhu4xCftE
Labour's Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, Hefin David, described the post as "incredibly concerning".
"We should be seeking to unite people and address real concerns like the cost of living, not post disturbing images that are calculated to divide us," he added.
Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd, tweeted that he was "speechless" and he called on Plaid Cymru to act.
"This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us," he wrote.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats called on Plaid to suspend the councillor and added: "Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better."
Mr Scriven, who represents the Penyrheol ward, said: "I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.
"It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle who has accepted my apology."