Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
- Published
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach.
The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday.
Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on Tuesday. No bail application was made.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court on 12 September.