Mayhill riot: Three plead guilty to Swansea disorder involvement
- Published
Three men have admitted to being involved in last year's Mayhill riot.
Lewis James, 20, Connor Beddows, 22, and Aaron Phillips, 23, all of Swansea, were facing trial for riot but changed their pleas on Tuesday.
Kye Dennis, 24, of Swansea, will stand trial next week after denying a charge of riot following the May 2021 disorder.
In total 27 people, aged between 15 and 44, were charged after violence broke out on Swansea's Waun Wen Road.
A vigil following the death of 19-year-old Ethan Powell descended into chaos when cars were torched, homes vandalised and police officers were attacked.
Mr Powell was found by an inquest in February to have died of an "unintentional drug overdose".
An independent inquiry found there had been "significant failings" by South Wales Police in their response to the incident.
James, of Trawler Road, Beddows, of Merlin Crescent in Townhill, and Phillips, of Caer-Gynydd Road in Waunarlwydd, have been released on bail.
They will be sentenced along with 15 other adults following the conclusion of the trial of Mr Dennis, of Fforestfach, which begins on Tuesday and is expected to last up to three days.