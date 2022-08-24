Gwynedd: Family thank rescuers of girl swept out to sea
A family have returned to a beach to thank rescuers who saved their 12-year-old daughter when she was swept out to sea.
Mabel and her 10-year-old sister Elsie got into difficulty off Barmouth, Gwynedd, on Wednesday, 3 August.
Elsie, who had learned to float "like a starfish" during swimming lessons, shouted instructions to Mabel as they were caught in a fast tide.
Their mother Milena Smith believes the advice saved Mabel's life.
"I can't believe the float advice is not taught to children everywhere," said Milena. "It's a vital skill everyone should learn as you never know when you may need it."
Her girls were playing in the sea during a family holiday away from their home in Birkenhead, Merseyside.
"One minute the girls, who can swim, were playing in the sea up to their waist, it seemed so lovely and calm," she said. "Very quickly, the girls started heading further and further out and screaming loudly.
"It was like a scene from a nightmare," she added. "I can't swim and just felt so helpless."
Her husband was able to reach Elsie, but Mabel floated out of sight.
In a state of panic Milena, who is originally from Poland, called 999.
"I took the call and I could hear the panic in her voice," said Ben Hillier, the HM Coastguard officer who coordinated the rescue.
Remained calm
"I was talking to her for more than half an hour, keeping her calm and providing as many updates as possible," he said. "I am delighted to get the opportunity to meet the family - and Milena, a voice I came to know so well - face-to-face."
The family also got to meet Daryl James, an RNLI volunteer at Barmouth who was on the lifeboat that rescued Mabel.
He said that when they arrived she "had remained calm and was floating on her back with waves breaking over her".
"When we found out float advice was given to Mabel by her little sister, we were all quite overwhelmed and so relieved," he added. "It's very difficult to fight the instinct to panic, but Mabel did really well in staying calm and gently floating until help arrived."
Mr James said fast-flowing tides made it "easy" to get swept out to sea at Barmouth, the scene of a number of water tragedies in the past.
"We are incredibly grateful to the family for making the trip back to Barmouth," he said. "By sharing their story, the float advice will hopefully save more lives."