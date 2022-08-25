Ryan Giggs trial: Jurors sent home after one falls ill
- Published
Jurors in the trial of ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs have been sent home for the day after one fell ill.
The former Wales manager, 48, denies controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26.
The Manchester Crown Court jury were sent out to consider their verdicts on Tuesday, the trial's 12th day.
But on Thursday morning, one of the 12 jurors was ill, and the case was adjourned until Friday.
Judge Hilary Manley told the other 11: "One of your number has telephoned to say they are unwell. It is hoped they will be here tomorrow (Friday).
"You won't be able to deliberate today. All 12 of you deliberate together."
Jury members also said there would be no "insurmountable difficulties" with the trial running into next week if deliberations continue.
The former player has been accused of headbutting his former girlfriend but he claimed she kicked him in the head during a row at his home.
During closing speeches on Monday, prosecutor Peter Wright QC said messages sent by the former player told a story of "emotional manipulation, physical excess and control and coercion".
But Chris Daw QC, defending, said there was "no evidence" that Mr Giggs had "controlled any part" of Kate Greville's life.