Polycystic ovary syndrome treatment insufficient - charity
By Ruth Roberts
BBC news
- Published
"Insufficient" treatment is being given to women with polycystic ovary syndrome, a charity has said.
PCOS is a common condition that can cause irregular periods, excess facial and bodily hair growth, hair thinning, weight gain and oily skin.
Nia Jenkins, who was diagnosed at 15, said her symptoms were "out of control" and wants more advice on treatment.
The Welsh government said its women's health plan would launch in the autumn and would cover PCOS.
The charity Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales (FTWW) has called on the Welsh government to do more research into the condition.
Trustee Julie Richards said the treatment and advice on offer was "insufficient".
Ms Jenkins, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, said she was still looking for ways to treat her symptoms.
"The support I've had previously compared to now, I do feel pretty low about it. My symptoms are currently out of control," she said.
The NHS estimates about 10% of women in the UK have PCSO.
Ms Jenkins said the main symptom was weight gain, but she also lost her hair, had "extreme" mood swings and was always exhausted.
"When I do have my period I struggle to leave the house, which is quite a daunting time for me," she added.
PCOS is caused by hormonal imbalance and, if untreated, can lead to long-term complications including fertility problems.
Now a mother of three, Ms Jenkins feels as if there is not enough support for women looking for help beyond fertility issues.
"There's no other available treatment other than the pill and for me this isn't sustainable as I have to live with this condition for the rest of my life," she said.
FTWW wants the Welsh government to do more research on the condition to avoid misdiagnosis and give women the best possible treatment for them.
The Welsh government said it would launch a 10-year women's health plan this autumn, focusing on a range of women's health issues, including PCOS, to provide good-quality health services.