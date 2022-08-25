Drought declared for most of Wales
- Published
A drought has been declared in south east Wales and parts of mid Wales, meaning the status now covers most of the country.
A similar announcement was made for Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire earlier this month.
The new status is based on data for low river flows, groundwater levels, and impact on habitats and canals rather than concern for drinking water supply.
But people are being asked to be mindful of their water use.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said areas affected are around the Upper Severn, Wye, Usk, Taff, Rhymney, Ely and Thaw rivers.
It means all of Wales' local authorities apart from four in the north are now covered by the drought status.
As of 22 August, Wales had had 30.8% of the long-term average rainfall for August as a whole, ranging from 15.2% in Pembrokeshire to 53.8% in Conwy.
This followed the driest five-month period in 40 years, which saw Wales receive just 61% of its expected rainfall between March and July.
NRW said the south east Wales drought management area had seen 26.3% of the monthly average rainfall, with the Upper Severn receiving 25.7%.
It is continuing to monitor other parts of Wales closely, where concerns for low flows and the environment remain.
Sustainable water manager Natalie Hall said: "The prolonged period of dry and hot weather has seen our natural environment placed under extreme pressure.
"With little in the way of significant rainfall in the forecast, and with the impact the ongoing situation is having on the very ecosystems we all depend on, we have taken the decision to move the south east of Wales and parts of mid Wales into drought status from today.
"With south west Wales already in drought, we're keeping a close eye on the situation in north Wales and the rest of mid Wales."
During droughts, water companies can also take measures to reduce demand and conserve supplies where they have areas of concern, such as the Welsh Water hosepipe ban currently in force in Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire.