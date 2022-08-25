Coldplay to play second Cardiff Principality Stadium show

Coldplay's last world tour played to 5.4 million people

Coldplay has added a second show in Cardiff, days after announcing a single date in the Principality Stadium.

Ticketmaster said overwhelming demand for the British band's tour led to an extra show in Cardiff in summer 2023.

Tens of thousands of fans were placed in an online queue when tickets went on sale for the first show at 10:00 BST on Thursday.

Coldplay pledged to cut their carbon footprint after stopping touring in 2019.

Their "eco-friendly" tour is partially powered by a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and pedal power at the venues.

More than four million people have been to gigs in North America, with a series of recently-announced European dates for 2023, including four nights in Manchester, followed by shows on 6 and 7 June in Cardiff.

Fans of the band on Twitter, who were facing huge queues for tickets, were relieved when a second date was announced:

But many fans were unable to get tickets and there were soon calls for a third night in Cardiff.

