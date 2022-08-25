Clydach: Murder suspect held under Mental Health Act
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of retired horsewoman Wendy Buckney has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Ms Buckney, 71, was found dead in Tanycoed Road, in Clydach, Swansea, at about 08:20 BST on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.
The 55-year-old man who was arrested has been transferred into the care of mental health services.
South Wales Police said he remained on bail while the investigation continued.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies said: "We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.
"The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers."
Ms Buckney's family said they were "devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically", adding they were "broken" and would "miss her forever".