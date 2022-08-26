Ryan Giggs trial: Jurors resume discussions as one discharged
Jurors have resumed deliberations in the trial of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs after one of the 12 was discharged due to sickness.
His trial was adjourned on Thursday due to the juror's illness.
The former Wales international and manager, 48, denies coercive control, as well as assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26.
Lawyers have agreed that the juror can be discharged.
The remaining jurors have been told to work to a unanimous verdict.