Bangladesh deaths: Cardiff mum remains seriously unwell
- Published
A mother who lost three members of her family to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh remains "really ill", her son has said.
Samira Islam, 20, from Cardiff, her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, died after being found in a flat in the Sylhet region last month.
Husnara Begum and her son, Sadiqul Islam, 24, also needed hospital treatment.
Sadiqul said his mother needed to go back to the UK to recover.
The family, from Cardiff, were on a two month visit to Bangladesh when they were found unconscious by a relative.
Police, who have been investigating the deaths, said officers visited the property and were told that when a generator was running it pumped out smoke.
Mr Islam said his mother has received a CT scan as she had been unwell and that doctors had told him "the heat is majorly affecting her".
"She's really, really ill," he said.
"What I want to do is take her back to the UK as soon as possible and get some treatment there if need be."
He added: "What I need from the British embassy is the death certificate of my father, my brother and my sister as soon as possible so I can fly back to the UK and get some treatment, or see if my mother recovers on her own with the cool weather."
The British High Commission has been asked to comment.