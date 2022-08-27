Pontypool: Artificial ski slope burned by vandals
Part of an artificial ski slope has been burned in an incident the ski club called an act of "mindless vandalism".
Gwent Police said the "criminal damage" happened at Pontypool Ski Slope, Torfaen, sometime after 19:00 BST on Friday.
Ski coaches inspecting the site the following morning ahead of a training session found a ramp and matting had been burned.
"That was a pretty devastating way to start the session," said Sara Jones.
Ms Jones, the chairwoman of Pontypool Ski Racing, which trains at the centre, said the "start ramp and the matting were completely demolished".
"We're a club of young children right up to adults who train," Ms Jones said. "I think it's for them that we felt the most disappointment.
"Before every session, our coaches inspect the slope because we have had incidents of antisocial behaviour in the past where there's been bottles and debris left which obviously we need to remove before training.
"They got to the top of the slope and they noticed that everything had been burnt down."
The group was able to use the lower half of the slope to train, but Ms Jones said it was "disappointing" to see the damage to the top.
"For children as young as six, this is an awful example to set for them," she added.
Ms Jones said whoever was responsible "clearly doesn't value the fantastic assets we have in Torfaen and in Pontypool".
She added: "This is something we should all be proud of. Our plea to anyone that would be part of this mindless vandalism is please come and join us.
"Don't use your time to damage our facilities. Put on a pair of skis, we'll welcome you with open arms.
"Help us to keep this facility sustainable for generations to come."
Gwent Police appealed for information.