Snowdonia: Craig yr Aderyn fall climber in rescue drama
A climber who was knocked unconscious after falling down a rock face has been saved in a dramatic rescue in Snowdonia.
The man, in his 20s, suffered cuts and a serious head wound when he fell from a ledge on Craig yr Aderyn, also known as Bird Rock, on Saturday.
He fell past his climbing partner, but she cut it short by holding the rope.
Members of two mountain rescue teams and a helicopter helped the operation before he was flown to hospital.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team learned about the fall at about midday on Saturday, and the last people involved finally left the scene almost seven hours later.
The heavily bleeding man was briefly knocked out, and when he came around he and his partner worked together to get him back to the ledge he tumbled from.
The woman managed to raise the alarm but her message was cut off before the operator could get all the details of their predicament.
Rigging system
A former member of mountain rescue camping nearby heard them shouting and was able to get through to police.
A helicopter raced to Craig yr Aderyn - which is 846ft (258m) - but it was feared the climbers could be blown from their perch by the aircraft.
So instead of using its winch a rigging system was set up to raise the pair from the ledge.
But because the rescuers could not see the ledge they had to be directed by colleagues at the foot of the crag.
Once they were helped to the top the helicopter took the man to hospital.
Aberdyfi rescuers, who called in help from the neighbouring South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team, said everyone was off the hill by 18:40 BST.